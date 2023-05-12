MOR Entertainment rolls out new shows on audio app ALTO

MOR Entertainment rolls out new shows on ALTO. ABS-CBN.

MANILA – MOR Entertainment is keeping its mission of bringing fun and inspiration to Filipinos worldwide as it launched new shows exclusively on ABS-CBN’s audio streaming app ALTO.

MOR Entertainment will be maximizing ALTO, the company’s new all-in-one app, with users getting to enjoy three new MORe shows, including Jacky G’s “Dyis Is It: The MOR Weekly Top 10,” streaming at 11 a.m.

David Bang’s “MOR Presents” featuring guest artists and their hits streams at noontime, while DJ Popoy’s throwback program “MOR Rewind” live is scheduled at 3 p.m.

“MOR Rewind” is also bringing back the greatest hits and memories of the past decades on ALTO with Chinapaps every Sunday at 3 p.m.

ALTO is an audio livestreaming app developed by ABS-CBN that allows users to stream Kapamilya programs and access news and entertainment live from MORe, Teleradyo, MYX Radio, and MYX P-Pop Radio.

Audiences can also enjoy podcasts on demand such as the well-loved program “Dear MOR: The Podcast.”

ALTO users can likewise easily read articles and watch videos from ABS-CBN News, ABS-CBN Entertainment, Push, Metro.Style, and many others.