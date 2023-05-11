Canadian rock band Silverstein returning to PH for a concert

MANILA -- Canadian rock band Silverstein is coming back to the Philippines for a concert at the end of this year.

According to concert promoter Pulp Live World, the band will be performing for their loyal Filipino fans on October 31 at the Skydome at SM North Edsa.

Formed in 2000 in Burlington, Ontario, Silverstein is composed of vocalist Shane Told, guitarists Josh Bradford and Paul Marc Pousseau, bassist Billy Hamilton and drummer Paul Koehler.

Their notable singles include “Smashed Into Pieces,” “Hear Me Out,” “Discovering The Waterfront,” “My Heroine” and the anthemic “Smile In Your Sleep.”



The band has always had a deep connection with their Filipino fans, and their performance this year in the country is a full-circle moment for them, as they had previously celebrated their 20th anniversary back in January 2020 at the very same venue.

Tickets to Silverstein Live in Manila will go on sale this May 28 at noon, and will be made available via SM Tickets and smtickets.com.