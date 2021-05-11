Sarah G, Sue Ramirez join Thai stars in local telco's new campaign

Screengrab from Facebook: TNTph

MANILA – A local telecommunications company has unveiled its latest campaign featuring two Filipino stars and three of Thailand’s most popular actors.

Nonkul Chanon (Bad Genius), Gulf Kanawut (TharnType: The Series), and Thai superstar Mario Maurer (Love of Siam, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Pee Mak) are part of TNT’s “Kilig Saya” campaign, starring in a three-minute music video with Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and actress Sue Ramirez.

The ad was launched via livestream during a virtual conference on Tuesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News and other media representatives from the Philippines, Chanon, Kanawut, and Maurer shared how they feel now that they are finally part of the TNT-Smart family.

“I am very honored to do this job. Thank you, TNT, for choosing me and my brothers, Nonkul and Gulf. I am very happy to work with them both and also to work with the Filipino team again,” Maurer said.

Chanon and Kanawut share the same feelings, with the latter saying that being part of the prepaid brand is another opportunity for them to get closer to their Filipino fans.

When asked to describe their experience filming the music video, Kanawut said: “The shoot was fun and it’s great to be working with Mario and Nonkul. Because I’m the youngest, they always make me feel comfortable around the shoot. I am very happy to be working with them.”

Meanwhile, Chanon shared his impression of the Filipino people considering he’s been to the country already.

“One thing about Filipinos, a lot of them sing very, very good. There’s a moment [during an event I headlined in the Philippines when] I jumped down [from the stage] and I sang. And then I put the mic out and [the person sang] very good, better than me,” he said.

“I was like, ‘No. How can you be better than me? If you’re better than me then what’s the point that I’m singing?’ So I changed the person, and he sang better than me again. So I was like, never mind. I will just sing to myself now. That’s the impression I got for the Filipino people,” he added.

TNT’s move to tap Chanon, Kanawut, and Maurer comes as more Filipino youth have turned into big fans of Thai series and films amid the phenomenon of Thai content’s growing prominence in the international pop culture scene.

Jane Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart, explained the concept behind the music video and how they arrived at choosing the three Thai actors to be their new ambassadors.

“When we were conceptualizing the campaign, we wanted it to be in the context of the pandemic and how we can all stay positive in the middle of all these issues,” she said.

“We are stuck in our homes, but just because we are stuck in our homes doesn’t mean that we have to give up the things that make us inspired or the things that keep us happy… The music video really conveys how we can all stay connected to the things that give us joy,” she added.

Basas said the idea of getting the three began around the third or fourth quarter of 2020.

Related video: