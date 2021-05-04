Local telco taps Thai actors Nonkul Chanon, Gulf Kanawut, Mario Maurer as ambassadors

Thai stars Nonkul Chanon, Gulf Kanawut and Mario Maurer

MANILA – A local telecommunications company has tapped three of Thailand’s most popular actors to become its brand ambassadors in the Philippines.

TNT on Tuesday said it has signed up Thai actors Nonkul Chanon, Gulf Kanawut and superstar Mario Maurer to join its family.

They will headline the telco’s “Kilig Saya” campaign with the Philippines' very own Sarah Geronimo and Sue Ramirez.

“Filipinos and Thais have always had mutual appreciation for each other’s wealth of entertainment content, but we’ve seen this grow even bigger recently as more Filipinos enjoy easy access to streaming platforms and social media through TNT’s value-packed promos,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“As TNT enables Filipinos to follow their favorite Thai superstars Mario Maurer, Gulf Kanawut, and Nonkul Chanon on their smartphone, we’re now bringing these Thai actors even closer to them as the newest TNT KaTropas in our latest campaign,” she added.

Chanon is best known for the film “Bad Genius,” which became the highest-grossing Thai film of 2017, while Kanawut is popularly known for the highly successful “TharnType The Series,” an adaptation of a popular Thai web novel.

Meanwhile, Maurer is perhaps considered the most popular Thai actor with a massive fan base not just in the Philippines but across Southeast Asia. He is famous for his projects such as “Love of Siam,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Pee Mak.”

In 2012, Maurer starred in the Star Cinema movie “Suddenly It’s Magic” along with Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales.