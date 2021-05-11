Piolo Pascual puts up own record label

MANILA - Piolo Pascual is breaking new ground in his almost three-decade career by forming his own recording company.

Pascual describes the indie label, Called Just Music, as a “space for artists to explore their creativity while keeping their rights a top priority.”

“I want to give them a platform, a chance to shine on their own, “ Pascual said in a statement to ABS-CBN News, citing the struggle of new artists in finding a venue for their music talent.

“When you see a lot of artists who could potentially make a change in the scene, you want to give them that opportunity. There are a lot of new artists and so much talent that have to be exposed, but they need a platform.”

For starters, the 44-year-old Pascual has taken in his wings upcoming singer-songwriters Kenji and NKO, who each had recently released their singles under the Just Music label.

Kenji’s ballad “Night and Day” and NKO’s retro dance-inspired tune “Langit” are now available on digital streaming platforms.

“When I first heard them, I knew that they had global appeal, alam mong hindi sila basta mainstream songs,” Pascual said. “They have their own taste and expression in music.”

Both NKO and Kenji were part of Star Music’s G2B Boys in 2013. One of their song performance credits is Jonathan Manalo’s “Ikaw Na Na Na Na,” the theme song of the “Got to Believe” series of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

Pascual’s label is a unit of CS Music, Cornerstone Entertainment’s music label for big mainstream names such Kyla, Jay R, Jason Dy, Richard Poon, Ian Pangilinan, and Catriona Gray, among others.

Cornerstone also manages the careers of Kapamilya-associated artists Sam Milby, Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, Jaya, Angeline Quinto, KZ Tandingan, Moira Dela Torre, Iñigo Pascual, Zephanie Dimaranan, and many others.

Pascual recently supported the online showing of the digitally restored “Paano Kita Iibigin,” his 2007 movie with Regine Velasquez, under ABS-CBN’s Sagip Pelikula campaign.

Related video: