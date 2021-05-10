‘One day I will be whole again’: Geneva Cruz opens up about grief, as she resumes work

Geneva Cruz’s mother, Marilyn Cruz, died due to COVID-19 in April. Instagram: @genevacruzofficial

MANILA—Singer Geneva Cruz opened up about her process of grieving the recent death of her mother, as she resumed work this week.

Cruz’s mother, Marilyn Cruz, passed away in April due to COVID-19.

“Grief is a journey we must experience after the loss of a loved one. It's easy to become overwhelmed as we work through the phases of grief, so it's important to remember to care for ourselves,” Cruz wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“One thing is for sure, ‘We are not alone.’ Pray, talk to a family member or a trusted friend, cry and scream if you need to. I express feelings through music, art, poetry, and writing. Whether you express your grief with a person you trust or let it out in complete privacy, expressing (and accepting) your feelings is the only proper way to honor your grief and begin to work through it.”

Cruz said she has been receiving messages about going through the process of grieving, particularly from those who, like her, have lost a parent or both.

“Hindi kayo nag-iisa. Hindi tayo nag-iisa,” she told them. “We can help each other by talking about our pain and the memories of the loved ones we just lost. Kaya natin ito. We still have family members who depend on us, and we can still keep our parents’ dreams alive.”

Cruz, currently one of the celebrity contestants in ABS-CBN’s “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” has been absent from the program for a month, due initially to having to care for her then-ill mother.

She resumed taping episodes on Saturday and Sunday.

Mentioning the celebration of Mother’s Day, Cruz paid tribute to her own.

“Mahal na mahal kita. Ma-mi miss kita lalo bukas,” she wrote on Saturday. “Hindi man lamang kita malilibre na ng Korean food na paborito nating dalawa… But I promise to keep the faith that I will one day heal and be whole again.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC