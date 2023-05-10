Taylor Swift holds first rain show of Eras tour

Not even a downpour could stop Taylor Swift from performing before thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee as part of her The Eras concert tour.

On Instagram, Swift shared photos from the show amid a pouring rain.

“WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN. The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night,” she wrote in the caption.

She then thanked the crowd for patiently waiting for the weather to clear, as well as her crew “for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play.”

At the end of her post, Swift described her Nashville show “a late, great night I won’t forget.”

Just last week, Swift announced the release of the re-recording of her "Speak Now" album on July 7.

In a tweet , she said that “Speak Now Taylor’s Version” will have 6 new tracks.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” Swift said.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th,” she added.

The "Taylor's Version" route aims to own the rights to Swift's first six albums after some ownership issues. So far, she has released the re-recorded version of "Fearless" and "Red," both in 2021.

Aside from "Speak Now" and "1989," Swift has yet to release a new version of "Reputation" and her self-titled album.