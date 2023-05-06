Photo from Taylor Swift’s Twitter account.

American singer Taylor Swift announced the release of the re-recording of her "Speak Now" album on Saturday.

During her concert in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift said that the album will be released on July 7.

“I think rather than me speaking about it,” Swift said in a report by Variety. “I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention to the big screens,” she added showing the release date of the album.

Swift said in a tweet that “Speak Now Taylor’s Version” will have 6 new tracks.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” Swift said.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th,” she added.

The "Taylor's Version" route aims to own the rights to Swift's first six albums after some ownership issues. So far, she has released the re-recorded version of "Fearless" and "Red," both in 2021.

Aside from "Speak Now" and "1989," Swift has yet to release a new version of "Reputation" and her self-titled album.

During the debut week of her 10th album "Midnights," Swift made history as the first person to take all the Top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Anti-Hero" on top of the list.

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including three Album of the Year awards for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore."