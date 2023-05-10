MANILA -- Actor Jason Abalos and his wife Vickie Rushton are expecting their first child.

Rushton shared the good news as she uploaded the ultrasound video on her social media account on Tuesday night.

In the caption, Rushton simply wrote: "The first time we saw you 🤍."

She also shared a Bible verse from 1 Samuel 1:27: "For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of our hearts.”

Abalos and Rushton exchanged wedding vows on September 1, 2022 at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite after over a decade of being together.

They first went public with their relationship in 2011, but had been dating as early as 2010.

Abalos rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of “Star Circle Quest,” while Rushton crossed over to showbiz from pageantry via the 2014 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Related video: