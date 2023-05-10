Anne Curtis relieved as daughter Dahlia quickly recovers

MANILA – Anne Curtis thanked her social media followers who helped pray for the quick recovery of her daughter Dahlia.

This, after she posted via Instagram Story on Tuesday that her three-year-old daughter was having intermittent fever.

Giving an update on Wednesday, Curtis heaved a sigh of relief saying Dahlia is now feeling better.

Curtis also shared four new different photos of Dahlia enjoying her playtime with her mom.

“And all was well. Thank you to all the prayer warriors. My bubbly little princess ballerina (sometimes a dinosaur) is back to her old self,” she said.

Curtis and her husband, Erwan Heussaff welcomed their first child in March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns first swept the globe as COVID-19 cases grew exponentially.

At the time, the new family was based in Australia, and had to wait another year before returning to the Philippines to resume their careers here.

Just recently, Curtis said she is slowly easing into giving her daughter more freedom, as the global health crisis continues to ease.

"I think one of the things na kakalmahan ko — at feeling ko makaka-relate ang pandemic mommies — ay ang pagiging praning mom."

"Siyempre, life is moving forward. We should give our children a little liberty to enjoy life as well," she said.