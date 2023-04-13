Cute! 'Cheeky' Dahlia reacts to mom Anne asking for pictures

MANILA – Followers of Anne Curtis were amused with the reaction of her three-year-old daughter Dahlia to her superstar-mom asking to have a picture taken with her.

This was captured by Curtis' husband Erwan Heussaff in a photo, which he posted on his Instagram page.

“When @annecurtissmith asks us for one more picture,” Heussaff captioned the snap.

As seen in the picture, Dahlia looked playfully exasperated, while apparently rolling her eyes as Curtis smiled for another shot.

The “It’s Showtime” host looked delighted as well that she commented “My cheeky [bunny],” referring to her daughter.

As of writing, Heussaff’s post already has over 130,000 “likes” and close to a thousand comments.

Curtis and Heussaff welcomed Dahlia, their first child, in March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns first swept the globe as COVID-19 cases grew exponentially.

At the time, the new family was based in Australia, and had to wait another year before returning to the Philippines to resume their careers here.

Just recently, Curtis said she is slowly easing into giving her daughter more freedom, as the global health crisis continues to ease.

"I think one of the things na kakalmahan ko — at feeling ko makaka-relate ang pandemic mommies — ay ang pagiging praning mom."

"Siyempre, life is moving forward. We should give our children a little liberty to enjoy life as well," she said.

