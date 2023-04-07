Anne Curtis and her husband Erwan Heussaff welcomed their first child Dahlia Amelie in March 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram: @erwan, @annecurtissmith

MANILA — Self-confessed "praning mom" Anne Curtis, who gave birth to her first child during the coronavirus pandemic, said she is slowly easing into giving her daughter more freedom, as the global health crisis continues to ease.

Curtis, 38, opened up about her Holy Week intentions during the Holy Tuesday telecast of "It's Showtime."

The hosts were taking turns to share what aspect of their life they hope to have more calm.

"I think one of the things na kakalmahan ko — at feeling ko makaka-relate ang pandemic mommies — ay ang pagiging praning mom.

"Siyempre, life is moving forward. We should give our children a little liberty to enjoy life as well," she said.

Curtis and her husband Erwan Heussaff welcomed their first child Dahlia Amelie in March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns first swept the globe as COVID-19 cases grew exponentially.

At the time, the new family was based in Australia, and had to wait another year before returning to the Philippines to resume their careers here.

Referring to being overly cautious, Curtis said: "Iyon ang kakalmahan ko being a pandemic mommy. I'm going to let Dahlia live life a little, have a little bit more freedom. It's time for us to all move forward."

Curtis, a screen superstar and one of the most followed local celebrities on social media, said she also hopes to "calm" distractions especially during Holy Week.

"Siguro ang isa pa rin is kakalmahan ko ang mga distraction around us, 'yung mga noise," she went on.

"As Erwan said, 'Be present in the moment.' This is a time that we can reflect, take time to be with our family, take time to ask for forgiveness, take time to correct what wrongs we may have, and really just take this time to improve ourselves I would say.

"Kakalmahan ko 'yung noise around me," she said.

