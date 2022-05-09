Actress Claudine Barretto. FILE/Instagram: @claubarretto

MANILA — Actress Claudine Barretto was falling way short of votes to secure a council seat in Olongapo City, based on partial, unofficial results of the Philippine elections Monday night.

At 90.7% local votes transmitted as of 11:17 p.m., Barretto ranked 16th among 62 candidates for councilor in the lone district of Olongapo City.

The city council comprises only of 10 seats.

Barretto sought an elected post for the first time.

Barretto, 42, is a screen veteran who traces her career beginnings in 1992. Dubbed local showbiz’s “Optimum Star,” she was the lead star of successive ABS-CBN soap operas in the 1990s and early 2000s.

In recent years, she has been a frequent subject of headlines for the controversial feud among her family members, including her sisters Gretchen and Marjorie, and niece Julia.

