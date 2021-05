Gloc-9 pays tribute to his mother, says she helped him become a better parent

Screengrab from YouTube

Rapper Gloc-9 paid tribute to his mother as he looked back on growing up in a poor family in Binangonan, Rizal.



In his Mother's Day vlog, the rapper recalled how his mom Blesida raised him and his three other siblings while his father worked as a mechanic in Saudi Arabia.

"Nagtayo si Nanay ng sari-sari store," said Gloc-9, whose real name is Aristotle Pollisco. "Dahil kahit nasa abroad si Tatay, sapat lang ang kinikita niya para sa pangangailangan namin kada buwan."

"Minsan may panahon na nag-iiba ang mga gastusin," he added, mentioning how his mother tried her best to make ends meet. "Kaya makikita mo 'yan si Nanay, pumipili sa mga alahas niya para isangla."

Gloc-9 said he witnessed his mother's efforts to earn money on top of cooking three meals a day and doing household chores.

He said he also sees this dedication, resilience, and resourcefulness in his wife Thea, as they raise their children.

"Ang aking maybahay na si Thea at si Nanay ay magkatulad ng ugali," he said. "Palagi nila inuuna ang kapakanan ng kanilang mga anak. Di bale nang mawalan sila, basta meron ang mga bata."

"Maraming, maraming salamat po, Nay, sa mga pangaral na itinuro niyo sa akin at sa aking mga kapatid. Lagi ko po itong nagagamit ngayong ako'y may sariling pamilya na. Mahal na mahal po namin kayo," he ended.

