Ruffa Gutierrez now conceptualizing her thesis

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez turned to social media on Monday to inspire her followers that with hard work and perseverance, nothing can stop them from achieving their goals.

This, as she gave them an update about how her thesis is going despite still being active in showbiz.

“Amid my hard-pressed schedules, I continue to pursue my MA in Communication at Philippine Women’s University - School of Arts and Sciences,” she said.

Gutierrez said she is now conceptualizing her thesis “under the tutelage of an adviser who has published in SCOPUS-indexed international journals.”

“If I can do it, so can you. Aim high! Onwards and upwards!” she told her followers.

Last September, Gutierrez graduated at the Philippine Women's University with a degree in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program.

The 48-year-old actress is considered showbiz “royalty,” as she hails from a clan of celebrities that effectively put her and her family members in the spotlight starting at a young age.

She rose to wider popularity when she represented the Philippines in the 1993 Miss World pageant. She placed second runner-up.

Last February, Gutierrez said a project with ABS-CBN is in the works following the temporary halt of her morning talk show on another TV network.

Gutierrez was last seen on ABS-CBN as one of the regular judges of a pageant segment of "It's Showtime" in late 2022.