John Arcilla and Shaina Magdayao. Courtesy of Metro.Style / Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Award-winning actors and former "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" co-stars John Arcilla and Shaina Magdayao are lending their voice to stop intellectual piracy online.

"Totoong isyu naman 'yan and what's saddening is people have a casual attitude about it," Arcilla told ABS-CBN News Monday night, after he posted his appeal on the issue on his Facebook account. "May mga kakilala ka na sasabihin, 'Panoorin natin may, bago akong dinownload' from illegal sites."

With Globe Group's Kroma Entertainment Inc. (KROMA) and their PlayItRight anti-piracy campaign, Arcilla is pushing for passage of a bill that will add claws to the enforcement of intellectual property protection in the country by adopting measures such as site-blocking.

Pirated content is usually sourced from illegal sites, illicit streaming devices (ISDs), and apps such as social media and messaging platforms.

Arcilla and his group is batting for the passage of an updated Intellectual Property (IP) Code through House Bill No. 7600 authored by Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, which will widen protection of intellectual property content on online/digital platforms by hunting down illegal sites.

"Our advocacy for site blocking is a crucial step in curbing the negative effects of piracy and promoting a culture of respect for intellectual property rights. We call on all stakeholders to support our efforts in this endeavor," said KROMA CEO Ian Monsod in a statement to ABS-CBN News.

Arcilla likens the online piracy situation as a festering wound in the industry. "Ang laking sugat niyan sa mga producers. Ang effect niyan hindi na tayo nagiging competitive, kaya producers natin, in my view, opt to make low-budget movies with low quality content," he rued.

"Sana bigyang pansin ng mga lawmakers natin ang creative industry natin," he added, comparing the Philippines' situation to Korea where creative arts are prioritized. "Sana makita din nila ang malaking impluwensiya at transformative power ng artistic industry natin."

Along with Arcilla, Shaina Magdayao has been tapped to help KROMA, the Video Coalition of the Philippines, and the Asia Video Industry Association's (AVIA) to push for the immediate passage of the law.

"Hindi lang ito laban ng isang industriya kundi laban nating lahat," Magdayao said in an Instagram post sharing her advocacy.

"Sama-sama nating suportahan ang homegrown Filipino talents and creatives. Deserve po natin ang patas na laban, deserve [natin] ang world stage!"