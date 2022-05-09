Sarah G admits feeling nervous after casting vote

MANILA – Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli cast their votes together on Monday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the couple looked delighted to have exercised their right of suffrage.

When asked how it felt to choose the next leaders of the country, Geronimo could only muster one word: “Ninenerbyos!”

Guidicelli, for his part, said they are leaving it all up to God.

“We just wish for the best for our country. Sana peaceful elections for all. God will decide na. God bless the Philippines,” he said.

Two days ago, Viva Artists Agency said both Geronimo and Guidicelli are not endorsing any political candidate for the 2022 elections.

Nonetheless, other Viva artists including Julia Barretto, Nadine Lustre and Anne Curtis have openly declared their support for the presidential bid of Leni Robredo.