MANILA – Dennis Trillo for the first time shared a photo of his baby with actress Jennylyn Mercado.

In his Mother’s Day greeting for the actress, Trillo posted on Instagram a photo of Mercado carrying their daughter in her arms.

Although the two weren’t looking directly to the camera, Mercado’s and the baby’s face can be seen through the reflection of the glass window.

“Araw mo ngayon mahal ko, gusto ko lang sabihin na napakaswerte ng anak natin na ikaw ang Mama niya. Deserving ka talaga na magkaroon ng isang pang napakagandang anak na kamukha mo,” Trillo wrote in the caption.

“Salamat sa lahat ng hirap at sakripisyo mo, alam kong hindi naging madali. Saludo ako sayo at sa lahat ng mga nanay na kagaya mo… Kaya ni-rerespeto, pinapahalagahan at mahal na mahal kita. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you,” he added.

Mercado and Trillo welcomed their first child together just recently.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.