Matteo greets mom Glenna, mother-in-law Divine on Mother's Day

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli greeted his mom, as well as the mother of his wife Sarah Geronimo a Happy Mother's Day.

On Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared a clip of himself cooking pasta, saying even the simple gesture of preparing a meal already make moms feel special on Mother’s Day.

“It’s not always easy to find the right way to express our feelings, but sometimes, a simple gesture like preparing a plate of pasta can truly become the best one,” he wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Glenna and mommy Divine,” he added.

The apparent rift between Geronimo’s parents and Guidicelli, following the couple’s clandestine wedding ceremony in February last year marred by an altercation, has supposedly yet to heal.

The nuptial ceremony was reportedly kept secret even from Geronimo’s parents, amid speculation that they disapprove of Guidicelli.

Guidicelli has been vocal of his dream of having both his and Geronimo’s families together. Prior to their wedding, Guidicelli had been hoping for “acceptance”. And after tying the knot, he has been counting on “healing.”

Last March, Geronimo shared the first public indication of having open communication lines with Divine, when she promoted her mother’s business through social media.

