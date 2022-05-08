Tiff Ronato, Dustine Mayores end 'PBB' journey

Teen housemates Dustine Mayores and Tiff Ronato. Screen grab from Kapamilya Online channel on Youtube.

Teen housemates Dustine Mayores and Tiff Ronato ended their journey inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" house on Sunday.

Both were evicted after receiving the lowest percentage of "save" votes, with Mayores receiving 5.14 percent, and Ronato receiving 12.16 percent.

With their eviction, housemates Stephanie Jordan, Rob Blackburn and Maxine Trinidad became part of the final five of the teen edition.

They will be competing with Gab Skribikin and Paolo Alcantara for the top 2 slots.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.