Sharon Cuneta addresses the crown during the Robredo-Pangilinan miting de avance Saturday. Screen grab from Leni Robredo channel on Youtube.

MANILA - Veteran singer-actress Sharon Cuneta shared her messages for her friend, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Sara Duterte-Carpio and Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III--all of whom are close to her.

Cuneta, whose husband, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, is running against Duterte-Carpio and Sotto, described this campaign journey as the happiest but most painful campaign she has ever been in.

"Happy because I know, now that I'm a little older, I'd like to think a little wiser, most of all now that I am a mother, I'm happy because now, there is no doubt at all in heart, that I picked the right candidate for president," she said on stage during the TRoPa miting de avance in Makati City Saturday.

The daughter of the late Pasay City Mayor Pablo Cuneta, the Megastar said she never liked politics, but it was God's will to give her Pangilinan as her husband.

"I said it's also painful, why? I never liked politics because I grew up in politics."

"It's painful because I have friends who are also running. I want to say, of course you know, there's family, not just family, but family I love very, very much also running, and I don't want to wish anyone to be in the position that I have been put in because it's hard. But my commitment when I married Kiko was to be with my husband," Cuneta added.

Cuneta's father was in office between 1951 to 1998, making him the longest-serving mayor in the country.

Addressing Marcos Jr., Cuneta thanked him and his family and wished that when everything is over, they can all come together as Filipinos.

"This is for Bongbong, I don't have to agree or like what you've done or what you have not done, for me to always remember your kindness towards me when I was growing up, as well as your whole family. I wish you, Liza, and your beautiful boys, God's blessings and that we all come together when all this is over and just be Filipinos," she said.

She also has a message for Duterte-Carpio, who she said will always be part of her life no matter what happens.

"I also want to say to Sara, Inday, nagkakaintindihan tayo. Kahit wala na si Tatay sa aking buhay, never kang nawala. Alam ko, kasi hindi ka lang Sharonian, pero mahal kita. Kaya lang ang bise presidente ko talaga si Kiko," Cuneta said.

(I also want to say to Sara, Inday, we understand each other. Even if Tatay is not part of my life anymore, you have always been in my life. I know because you are not only a Sharonian, and I love you. But my vice president is Kiko.)

Cuneta also shared a heartfelt message for Sotto, who she called "Daddy". Sotto's wife, Helen Gamboa, is the sister of Cuneta's mother, Elaine.

"Most of all, to my second father, Senate President Tito Sotto, Daddy, thank you for embracing me when I saw you. Thank you for saying 'I love you' back. I love you very much, Dad, but this has been...I hope this doesn't divide our family, our families. Mama Helen, the only peace I find in my heart is that you would have done the exact same thing for Daddy, if you would have been in my shoes. After all, you raised me also, and I'm so much like you, 'cause I am your eldest," she said.

"I love you very much and I miss you. My sisters, I miss you and I love you with all my heart. Gi, I love you my brother," Cuneta added.

