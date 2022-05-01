MANILA – Sharon Cuneta became emotional as she spoke about her friendship with presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. even as she urged voters to elect his chief rival Vice President Leni Robredo to the presidency.

During the campaign rally of her husband, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and Robredo in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Thursday night, Cuneta talked about Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio, both of whom are now her husband’s political rivals.

“Among the Marcos children, I would consider Bongbong the closest I had become to. Si BBM hindi ko iniwan. Hindi ko siya iniwan that whole time. Hindi nangangahulugang agree ako sa mga nalaman ko na unti-unti namulat ang mata ko dahil kilala ko ang pamilya personally. Hindi naman ganoong ka-close. Pero kilala ko sila… I did not leave Bongbong during all those years after People Power. He was my friend,” she said.

As for Duterte, Cuneta disclosed: “I met Sara when she was nine years old. Ever since she was nine years old, she has been a Sharonian. And Sara has been like my sister… Sara is my friend. She was like my sister. I hope after elections… I hope we can still be friends.”

Cuneta said she considered President Duterte her “Tatay” but she became disillusioned after one of the President’s speeches.

“When Tatay … once I saw on Youtube … he said who is this stupid God? Para akong binuhusan nang kumukulong tubig at me-yelong tubig ng sabay. Kasi kapag Diyos na ang kinalaban mo, sino pa ang Diyos mo?”

Cuneta stated that she does not want to make this mistake again.

She also made an appeal to parents who are voting in the coming elections.

“Do you want your children, your grandchildren and your grandchildren’s children and so on and so forth – all the generations to come, to say, ‘My lola or my mother or my father or my lolo voted for the right leaders when they could?’”

Cuneta also told the audience that there was still time to convince other voters to “find the truth.”

“You’re young, you’re smart, you’re woke, you know fake news, you know what’s real. You know how to find out the truth. It is so easy in this day and age. Do your research. Convince those na hindi pa namumulat ang mata na ito dapat ang gobyerno natin. Ipaglaban natin ito.”

Cuneta also declared her husband was the only one who can serve the Filipino people with Robredo completely and wholeheartedly with the same dreams and goals.

Robredo ranks second according to a voter preference survey by Pulse Asia. Pangilinan meanwhile ranks third behind Duterte-Carpio and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.