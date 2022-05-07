Screenshots from Uniteam BBM-Sara Facebook page

MANILA – In the last day of campaigning, the UniTeam of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio got the backing of TV host Willie Revillame.

Revillame on Saturday surprised the throng of supporters of Marcos-Duterte tandem during the miting de avance in Parañaque when he appeared on stage and performed some of his songs.

After singing “Kendeng Kendeng” and “Tantaran,” the host revealed that it took him time to decide if he would be attending a campaign rally, adding that he wanted to stay out of politics despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for him to run for Senate.

Before stepping down the stage, Revillame even dedicated his song “Ikaw Na Nga” to the Vice Presidential candidate Duterte-Carpio: “Sara, Ikaw Na Nga.”

Host Toni Gonzaga first sang “Umagang Kay Ganda” before introducing Marcos.

Aside from Revillame and Gonzaga, rapper Andrew E. was also present in the final campaign rally of Marcos alongside the hosts of the event Ai-Ai de las Alas and Bayani Agbayani.

DJ Loonyo also hit the stage in the early part of the program where he performed K-pop group BTS “Dynamite.”

Meanwhile, Bugoy Drilon, Michael Pangilinan, and Daryl Ong, collectively known as “BuDaKel”, serenaded the crowd with a Boyz II Men medley.

Singers Jason Fernandez, Katrina Velarde, Pops Fernandez, Kris Lawrence, and Geneva Cruz also graced the miting de avance.

Karla Estrada, who is eyeing a Congress seat through the Tingog party-list, also sang a few songs.