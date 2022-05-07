Screenshot from Uniteam BBM-Sara Facebook page

MANILA – TV show host Willie Revillame surprised the supporters of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his tandem Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during the UniTeam’s miting de avance on Saturday.

Revillame appeared on stage in Parañaque City to perform some of his hit songs such as “Kendeng Kendeng” and “Tantaran.”

After pumping up the crowd, the host revealed that it took him time to decide if he would attend a campaign rally, adding that he wanted to stay out of politics despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for him to run for Senate.

“Nandito ako para sa inyo. Walang presyo ito. Pinag-isipan ko ito mabuti. Ayoko ma-involve sa pulitika. Kinausap ako ng mahal na Pangulo, 'tumakbo kang senador.' Madaling araw tinatawagan ako,” Revillame recalled.

During the filing of the certificate of candidacy in October, Revillame’s name floated as one of the possible senatorial candidates.

The host, however, announced during his show “Tutok to Win sa Wowowin” that he will not venture into politics.

At the miting de avance, Revillame reiterated his explanation when he first denied the rumor about him running for a Senate seat.

“Nandito ako para lang i-share sa inyo na hindi ako pwede maging senador. Hindi ko kaya maging senador. Kung ano lang makakaya ko, yun lang ang gagawin ko. Mahirap lokohin ang sarili ko. At sayang ang boto nyo para sakin,” Revillame said.

“Kaya kong magsilbi nang wala akong posisyon. Kaya kong tumulong sa sarili kong pinaghihirapan. Yun ang kaligayahan ko.”

He, then, opened up about the social problems most of the people he spoke with in his 18 years of handling noontime shows.

According to Revillame, the public usually seek for medicines, food, and the future of their children.

He also urged the supporters of Marcos-Duterte to pray and ask themselves if the people they will be voting for on May 9 have done something for them in the past years.

“For me, ang importante dito, sa Lunes, ipagdasal nyo. Kausapin nyo sarili nyo at pamilya nyo: Ito bang mga taong iboboto ko may nagawa ba samin to in the past years? Ito bang mga taong ito ay nandito para lang iboto ko?” Revillame continued.

“Kaya ko nandito, its UniTeam, pagkakaisa. Kahit anong binabato, kahit anong sinasabi, nakayuko lang sila. Tuloy-tuloy ang pagbibigay ng saya sa inyo.”

Before stepping down the stage, Revillame dedicated his song “Ikaw Na Nga” to the vice presidential candidate Duterte-Carpio: “Sara, Ikaw Na Nga.”