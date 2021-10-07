Contributed photo

MANILA -- Popular television host Willie Revillame will not venture into politics, announcing on Thursday that he will not run in the May 2022 elections amid speculations of a possible campaign for senator.

While his show “Tutok to Win sa Wowowin” started with a lengthy clip showing his generosity to the public through the years, Revillame revealed that he does not need any government position to serve.

“Hindi ko po kailangan kumandidato. Hindi ko po kailangan manalo. Ang kailangan ko ay makasama kayo. Dahil sa puso ko, sa isip ko, dapat laging ang mga Pilipino ang panalo,” he said.

Revillame also vowed to continue helping the public through his program.

“Ako po si Wilfredo Revillame, nanunumpa sa inyo dito lang ako sa 'Wowowin' para magsilbi sa inyo,” he added.

Earlier this year, Revillame admitted in several reports about receiving a call from President Rodrigo Duterte, which sparked speculations about his possible political run.

This was followed by a video message from Duterte, convincing him to run for Senator in the election, citing Revillame’s connection to the public.

The variety show host also made a surprise appearance in 2020 at a Malacañang press briefing, meant to update the public on government policies and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his usual comedic self, Revillame appeared towards the end of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's briefing where he announced his P5-million donation for out-of-work jeepney drivers.

The host has four children including actress Meryll Soriano, his daughter with Becbec Soriano. He had two failed marriages with Princess Punzalan in 1990 and Liz Almoro in 2005 -- both were annulled already.