TV host Willie Revillame makes surprise appearance at Palace press briefing

MANILA - Variety show host Willie Revillame on Friday made an unannounced appearance at the Malacañang press briefing, which was meant to update the public on government policies and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his usual comedic self, Revillame appeared towards the end of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's briefing, which also featured Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla as a guest.

LOOK: TV host Willie Revillame joined the Palace press briefing on Friday.



Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has been holding press briefings at the WilTower in Quezon City @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/BrkW60bEkz — Arianne Merez (@arianne_merez) August 7, 2020

Clad in casual polo, shorts and sneakers, Revillame brought along a measuring tape, jokingly checking if he was within a meter's distance from Remulla and Roque.

Roque has been holding his regular Palace briefings at the Wil Tower in Quezon City, where Revillame is known to own several floors.

"Ngayon po, dahil tayo naman ay nasa Wil Tower, Pilipinas, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Willie Revillame," Roque said in introducing the veteran television host.

(Because we are in Wil Tower, Philippines, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Willie Revillame)

The three shared quite a few laughs over some jokes before Revillame said he was there as a citizen of the country and went on to interview both Remulla and Roque.

Revillame, during the briefing, also announced his P5-million donation for out-of-work jeepney drivers.

"Ako ay isang mamamayan na pinagpala, nabanggit ko sa inyo dati na gusto kong tumulong," Revillame said.

(I am a blessed person, I told you before I wanted to help.)

"Ang balak ko ho ay magbigay ng P5 milyon sa araw na ito ngayon at ibibigay sa mga jeepney drivers na talagang namamalimos na," he added.

(I plan to give P5 million for jeepney drivers already begging.)

Roque said he would accept the donation and turn it over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The talk show host also announced his plans to donate P100,000 to the families of 2 Filipinos who died in the Lebanon blasts, and another P5-million donation next month.

Friday's briefing also included the remote participation of acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua and Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.