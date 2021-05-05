Recovered from COVID-19, Bernadette Sembrano returns to ‘TV Patrol’

Noli de Castro, Bernadette Sembrano, and Henry Omaga-Diaz resume anchoring ‘TV Patrol’ on Wednesday, May 5. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “TV Patrol” anchor Bernadette Sembrano returned to the flagship newscast of ABS-CBN on Wednesday, after recovering from COVID-19.

Noli de Castro and Henry Omaga-Diaz also resumed anchoring, after finishing their self-quarantine period.

The three anchors’ return coincided with the anniversary of the broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN.

Sembrano had announced contracting COVID-19 on April 22. She was medically certified as recovered on May 1.

“We are back!” Sembrano wrote on Instagram. “Not in one studio which is safer for everybody and outdoors. Yehey!”

“Aside from the anchors, so many from our production people lights, cameramen were also quarantined because of their exposure sa COVID,” she said.

In the past month, “TV Patrol” started utilizing separate areas within the ABS-CBN compound, aside from its main studio, for its nightly newscast.

“We learn,” Sembrano said. “I hope that your workspaces are doing the same for you.”

Having survived COVID-19, the veteran journalist also reminded her followers about precautionary measures to minimize risk of exposure, especially in work settings.

“When you are in an room with poor ventilation — kahit solo kayo — do not ever take off your mask. And do not assume na dahil feeling fit and healthy kayo, hindi kayo positive,” she said.

“Let’s take care of each other. Stay safe! Live smart. Live free.”