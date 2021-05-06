‘I miss you’: Vice Ganda cries as he recognizes mystery singer’s voice

Vice Ganda turns emotional upon recognizing the voice of a mystery singer in ‘Hide and Sing,’ in the May 6 episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Recognizing the voice of a mystery singer in “Hide and Sing,” Vice Ganda was instantly moved to tears, saying he has been missing the person whom he believed was underneath the cloak.

In the Thursday episode of “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda first bet on a different “Tagokanta,” but changed his mind when he heard the solo performance of the third singer.

During the number, Vice Ganda was seen wiping his eye, prompting his co-hosts to ask why he was crying.

“I miss you,” an emotional Vice Ganda told Tagokanta #3. “Kilalang-kilala ko boses niyan, ‘no. Naloka ako.”

Despite appearing certain of the mystery singer’s identity, Vice Ganda opted for jokes when asked who he believed it was.

Taking his cue from Vice Ganda, guest contestant Fifth Solomon chose Tagokanta #3 as the celebrity — a guess that turned out correctly.

He was singer Wilbert Ross, a Hashtags member and former “It’s Showtime” regular who had recently started living with Vice Ganda and the latter’s partner Ion Perez.

“Kaya pala siya umalis sa bahay!” Vice Ganda said. “Kasi, ‘di ba, sa akin siya nakatira? Tapos biglang umuwi. Siyempre, hindi ko naman siya puwedeng pigilan kung may gagawin siyang mahalaga.”

Explaining his emotional moment earlier in the segment, the comedian added: “Nalungkot talaga kami ni Ion na umuwi siya. May mga times na nakikita ko si Ion, wala na siyang ka-basketball, siyempre nasa-sad din ako. So lagi ko siyang iniisip.”

“Nami-miss namin siya,” Vice Ganda said.

Ross clarified that his reason for leaving was real, when Vice Ganda teased that it was simply for his “It’s Showtime” guesting. He was still attending to renovations at his own condominium unit, Ross explained.

Neither explained why Ross had temporarily lived with Vice Ganda and Perez, nor mentioned how long he had been staying with them.

“Balik ka na sa bahay, ha! Umuwi ka na,” Vice Ganda asked Ross.

Since joining “It’s Showtime” in 2017, Ross, as well as other Hashtags members, have developed close relationships with Vice Ganda.

Ross, 23, has referred to the comedian, 45, as his “second mother.”

