Sunshine Dizon joins cast of ABS-CBN and TV5's 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso'

Posted at May 04 2023 05:34 PM

MANILA – Sunshine Dizon will be joining the cast of “Pira-Pirasong Pangarap,” which is the first teleserye collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

She joins the previously announced roster of actors led by Ronnie Alonte, KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Elisse Joson, Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon and Loisa Andalio.

Dreamscape Entertainment also announced that the series will feature Epy Quizon, Art Acuña, Markus Paterson, and Argel Saycon.

Ahead of their filming, the actors gathered on Wednesday for their first script reading.

The series will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, with Raymund Ocampo ("Wildflower") as director.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is ABS-CBN's second collaboration with another local network, after "Unbreak My Heart," its collaboration with GMA 7. 

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, "Unbreak My Heart" will air on GMA and stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu later this year.

