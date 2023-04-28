'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso' is first ABS-CBN, TV5 teleserye collaboration

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — ABS-CBN and TV5 will be having their first teleserye collaboration with "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," the Kapamilya network announced Friday.

Included in the cast are Ronnie Alonte, KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Elisse Joson, Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon and Loisa Andalio.

"Sa laro ng kasinungalingan, galing at talino ang labanan!" ABS-CBN teased in a clip.

This is the first co-production of ABS-CBN Entertainment and TV5. It will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, with Raymund Ocampo ("Wildflower") as director.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is ABS-CBN's second collaboration with another local network, after "Unbreak My Heart," its collaboration with GMA 7.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, "Unbreak My Heart" will air on GMA and stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu later this year.