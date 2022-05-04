Rica (Charlie Dizon) finds out she was sexually assaulted while unconscious through a viral video in the November 16 episode of "Viral Scandal." ABS-CBN/File

The cast members of "Viral Scandal" highlighted the importance of family support for cybercrime victims as the series nears its end.

During the finale media conference Tuesday, lead actress Charlie Dizon highlighted how lucky her character, Rica Sicat, was to have a strong support system to overcome the traumatic experience she had.

“Viral Scandal” focused on how Rica had been victimized by a scandal that went viral on social media, involving big names in politics in their town.

According to the multi-awarded actress, the series showed that victims usually draw strength from their families.

“Dahil sa pamilya Sicat, pinakita po sa story na grabe 'yung support system na ipinakita nila kay Rica. Kahit anong mangyari, nagkagulo rin 'yung pamilya namin, kami-kami pa rin 'yung magkakasama in the end," Dizon said.

"'Yun 'yung masasabi ko na in every victim, lagi pong apektado 'yung buong environment ng victim. And dun ka lang din talaga makakakuha ng matinding support system. 'Yung kahit anong mangyari, sila't sila pa rin ang babalikan mo," she added.

Dimples Romana, who played as Rica's mother, echoed Dizon's statement and further emphasized that no matter how imperfect each family member is, they will reunite to defend and protect their loved ones.

"Ang pamilya basta may pinagdaanan 'yan kahit hindi sila perpekto, bawat isa sa kanila kakapitan ang isa't isa kasi. They make each other perfect," Romana said.

Veteran actor Miko Raval, Dizon's father in the program, added that it is always the family who will first shield the victims from other people's attacks.

"Good or bad, you have to be there. You have to support them... Lahat ng external factors mawawala 'yan kapag kinover ka na ng family mo. They always have your back," the actor explained.

Meanwhile, Rica’s sister in the show, portrayed by Karina Bautista, presented a different takeaway from "Viral Scandal." She pointed out how equally important it is to assess the victim on how ready she is to fight for justice.

According to the "PBB" alumna, the urge to seek for justice should always come from the victim.

"Responsibility nating na i-assess ang bawat isa sa family and tingnan kung handa na ba sila. Lalo na kung victim siya, talagang dapat sa kanya manggaling kasi una sa lahat, mas sa kanya ang laban na iyon," Bautista said.

The youngest in the Sicat family, portrayed by Louise Abuel, also stressed the impact of social media on teenagers, warning them not to be victimized by misinformation.

"Isa 'tong lesson na ipinapakita natin sa lahat, na hindi lahat ng nasa social media ay totoo at tama. Kailangang tumingin tayo sa reliable source bago tayo maniwala," the young actor said.

"Viral Scandal" is down to its last eight days.