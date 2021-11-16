Rica (Charlie Dizon) finds out she was sexually assaulted while unconscious through a viral video, in the November 16 episode of ‘Viral Scandal.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The ABS-CBN teleserye “Viral Scandal” once again ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines on Tuesday, as the lead character portrayed by Charlie Dizon found out she has gone viral over a sex scandal.

In the episode titled “Scandal of Pain,” a distraught Rica tried to piece together the events of the previous night, after she woke up in a hotel room with no memory of what had happened.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Her worst suspicions were confirmed when a video of her being sexually assaulted circulated on social media. Dazed, Rica retreated to a nearby abandoned building, where she contemplated taking her own life.

The episode also showed the devastation of her family, including her parents Kakay (Dimples Romana) and Dan (Miko Raval), upon discovering what happened.

As the dramatic scenes unfolded on Tuesday night, the series’ official hashtag, #ScandalOfPain, entered the top 10 trending topics nationwide on Twitter, with viewers praising the performances of the lead cast.

Directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, “Viral Scandal” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.