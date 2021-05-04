Yassi Pressman marks 26th birthday with a sexy photo shoot

MANILA – Actress Yassi Pressman shared sensuous photos of herself on social media ahead of her 26th birthday on May 11.

Wearing a nude dress, Pressman looked smashingly curvy as she started her countdown for her special day.

"Last 10 days of being 25. Big hugs to my fairies for making this shoot day special," Pressman wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Pressman's photos were taken by Andrea Beldua.

In the comment section, Pressman receives praises from her fans, as well as fellow celebrities like Yam Concepcion, Kim Molina, Raymond Gutierrez and Alex Gonzaga.

Pressman, who left the long-running primetime show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" early this year, is currently spending time with her family and their businesses.

