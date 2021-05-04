WATCH: BGYO releases MV for ‘He’s Into Her’

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO released on Tuesday the music video for “He’s Into Her,” the official theme song of the upcoming ABS-CBN series of the same title.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Set inside a campus, the music video shows Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate portraying students who find a journal about young love.

Tying in to “He’s Into Her,” the series, the journal is revealed to be owned by Belle, whose hand is shown writing “D” in the notebook. A page is also seen, indicating that Belle is taken.

Belle Mariano is the lead star of “He’s Into Her,” alongside Donny Pangilinan.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The music video was produced by YouMeUs MNL, directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas, and written by Edgar Dale Reciña.

“He’s Into Her” is BGYO’s second original track after their debut single “The Light,” which was released in January.

The Star Cinema series, directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, is scheduled to premiere on iWant TFC on May 28, and on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live, as well as A2Z Channel 11, on May 30.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC