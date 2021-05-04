Home  >  Entertainment

Star Music releases Cheesa's 'Bakit Pa' music video

ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Bakit Pa" performed by Cheesa with her brother, musical director Troy Laureta.

Directed by Abel Rodriguez , the more than five-minute video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Star Music on Monday night, May 3.

The siblings' good friend, singer Jake Zyrus, also joined them in the music video.

On Instagram, Cheesa, a quarterfinalist of “The Voice” season 2 in the US, promoted the premiere of the music video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cheesa's cover of Jessa Zaragoza's hit is included in Laureta’s all-Filipino album “Kaibigan,” which he produced in partnership with ABS-CBN Music International. 
 
“Kaibigan” is a realization of Laureta’s dream to produce an album with friends he met in his musical journey featuring Filipino songs that have made an impact on his life. 

He dedicated the album to his Filipino parents. 

