WATCH: 'Girl From Nowhere' Season 2 official trailer unveiled

MANILA - The official trailer for the second season of the hit Thai series “Girl From Nowhere” has finally been unveiled.

Netflix Philippines dropped the over two-minute clip via its official YouTube channel on Monday, the same week that it is set to have its global premiere.

“Based on 8 real news stories where justice wasn’t served, ‘karma’ is back to rewrite the stories in the form of a strange new girl in ‘Girl From Nowhere’ season 2,” Netflix wrote in the trailer description.

“Girl From Nowhere,” which enjoyed success in Thailand and Southeast Asia, is a fantasy thriller centered around Nanno, an unconventional teenager played by Kitty Chicha Amatayakul who moves to different schools to serve her own brand of vigilante justice.

For its second season, Nanno tackles even bigger social injustices that take her beyond school grounds. But, this time, she is no longer the only vigilante around as another enigmatic girl follows in her shadow, forcing her to face her greatest challenge yet.

Set to be released on Netflix on May 7, the series will feature several special guests who will appear in each episode of the new season.

Among them are Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Penpak Sirikul, Patricia Good, Chanya McClory, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Pataravarin Timkul, Chutima Teepanart, Phantira Pipityakorn, Ploy Sornarin and Yarinda Bunnag.