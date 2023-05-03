Gracenote drops new song 'Taong Robot'

Handout photo.

Following the release of "Tigil," about how to stop and get out of a toxic relationship, Gracenote released its new single "Taong Robot."

According to the band. "Taong Robot" pays tribute to those hardworking individuals who sometimes forget to rest. It sings about hard work and dedication of individuals just to get out of hardships in life to the point where they become like robots due to repeated routines. It's about the fight to survive in a world where money is the currency.

But through this song, Gracenote also wants to remind listeners to take a rest at least once in a while and that there are other opportunities to live richer lives that aren't dependent on material wealth.

Written by Eunice Jorge, "Taong Robo" is the follow-up single for their upcoming EP to be released this 2023. The track was produced by Darwin Hernandez and Eunice Jorge, and is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

