EXO's Kai to enlist in military on May 11

EXO's Kai. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

Kai of the K-pop boy group EXO is set to begin his mandatory military service next week, according to a report.

EXO's management company, SM Entertainment, announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old artist would enlist on May 11, K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

"Kai was preparing for EXO's comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration, he is set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11," SM said, as per the Soompi article.

Kai will receive basic military training before becoming a public service worker, the company said.

SM said Kai's enlistment location and time would not be revealed "in respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly."

"There will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans," the agency said.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

SM added it would inform fans of other details regarding EXO's comeback "once the details are sorted out."

Born Kim Jong-in, Kai debuted in 2012 as the main dancer of EXO. He is also a part of SuperM, comprised of members from SM's various boy bands, in 2019.

The idol launched a solo career in 2020 and has since released three extended plays.

