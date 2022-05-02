Moira dela Torre appears in the music video of ‘Ipanalo Natin ‘To.’ Facebook: Moira dela Torre

MANILA — “Hugot” hitmaker Moira dela Torra released on Monday a new original song, “Ipanalo Natin ‘To,” in support of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Ipanalo Natin ‘To,” which she co-wrote with Lolito Go, in inspired by one of Robredo’s campaign slogans, “Ipanalo Na10 ‘To,” in reference to her ballot bumber in the May 9 elections.

The music video for the track shows women from different backgrounds. It ends with a quote from Robredo: “Ngayong darating na halalan, ang tanglaw ng buong bayan: ilaw ng tahanan.”

“Here’s a song of hope for a leader who never gets tired of serving, of listening and standing up to represent the people’s dreams and aspirations,” dela Torre said in her introduction to the song.

Referring to Robredo, she wrote: “An economist, a lawyer, a public servant, and most importantly, a mother. A mother who cares, nurtures and protects her children. A mother who raised her children well even when she had to do it by herself.”

“A week before we cast our ballots, let us all reflect and elect someone who stands for us, who answers for us, who shows up for us during the difficult times. Someone who never lies, someone who never hides, someone who can bring back our pride as Filipinos,” she added.

Dela Torre has been an active volunteer in the Robredo’s campaign with her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. Aside from performing at their sorties, dela Torre also previously lent her voice to another volunteer-made song, “Leni Laban.”