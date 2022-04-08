MANILA — Moira dela Torre, Jolina Magdangal, and Kyle are among the 16 music artists who have lent their talent to a new campaign anthem supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

The group of artists released the track, “Leni Laban,” on Friday, with an accompanying music video that reflects the song’s lyrics about fighting for truth and country.

Joining dela Torre, Magdangal, and Kyla are OPM veterans Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel, Mark Escueta, Bayang Barrios, Erik Santos, Yael Yuzon, and Bullet Dumas.

Jason Dy, JM Yosures, Janine Berdin, and Juan Karlos Labajo are also part of the recording.

Jonathan Manalo and Rox Santos, the music executives who led the collaboration and who are also seen in the music video, co-wrote “Leni Laban” with Gabriel Tagadtad, Dumas, and Yuzon.

Most of the artists involved in “Leni Laban” have appeared at least once at a campaign rally of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The song is seen as the latest high-profile collaboration of personalities from showbiz and the arts in support of Robredo’s bid for the presidency.

Just recently, theater artists staged a free musical event to “introduce undecided voters" to the platforms of Robredo and Pangilinan.”