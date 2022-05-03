Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati's son Zion turns 9

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 11:33 AM

MANILA -- Zion Gutierrez, the eldest son of celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, turned 9 last April 29.

In their joint post on Instagram, Gutierrez and Lahbati uploaded snaps of their family taken from the birthday celebration of Zion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

"After two years of the kids being cooped up at home & missing everyone we are so grateful to have been able to celebrate Zion’s birthday this year with family & friends organized by the best team!" the couple wrote.

Gutierrez and Lahbati, who tied the knot just before a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the country in 2020, first introduced Zion to the public in 2014 after keeping him secret for more than a year.

The couple has another child, Kai, who was born in March 2018.

Currently, Gutierrez is part of hit ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

