MANILA -- Zion Gutierrez, the eldest son of celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, turned 9 last April 29.

In their joint post on Instagram, Gutierrez and Lahbati uploaded snaps of their family taken from the birthday celebration of Zion.

"After two years of the kids being cooped up at home & missing everyone we are so grateful to have been able to celebrate Zion’s birthday this year with family & friends organized by the best team!" the couple wrote.

Gutierrez and Lahbati, who tied the knot just before a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in the country in 2020, first introduced Zion to the public in 2014 after keeping him secret for more than a year.

The couple has another child, Kai, who was born in March 2018.

Currently, Gutierrez is part of hit ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

