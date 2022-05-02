Photo from Pinoy Big Brother's Twitter account

MANILA – Four housemates from the "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity: Season 10" batch are set to return to compete for the big winner title, the show announced Monday.

It added that 10 housemates will be competing for the title, including each batch's Top 2. It was not yet revealed, though, how the remaining housemates will be chosen.

Samantha Bernardo earlier replaced Celebrity Top 2 Alyssa Valdez due to a scheduling conflict with the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, which will be held in Vietnam.

Bernardo will join Anji Salvacion to return to the competition together with Adult Top 2 housemates Nathan Juane and Isabel Laohoo while the teen edition is still ongoing.

Three more updates about the show's finale will be revealed in the upcoming days.

“PBB” airs everyday at the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, TFC, and a 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.