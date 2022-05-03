MANILA – Anne Curtis wowed her followers as she showed off on social media her slim figure and defined abs.

On Instagram, Curtis displayed her physique while wearing a green two-piece bikini paired with a matching white and green hat.

Going by her recent updates, the Kapamilya actress is currently on a beach trip in an undisclosed location with her husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia.

In another post, Curtis poses beside Dahlia as the toddler makes her way to the beach.

“Searching for [turtles and crabs], possibly a [mermaid] & some yummy kisses,” she wrote in the caption.

Of course, Curtis also posted a photo of Heussaff and Dahlia, whose resemblance to each other is quite striking. After all, Dahlia is a “papa’s girl” as Curtis herself described.

The screen superstar is set to hold a comeback concert before a live audience at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila on June 11.

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for over 2 years, or since December 2019, when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother.

She welcomed Dahlia in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.