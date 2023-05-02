Carlo Aquino, Vilma Santos to work in new project?

MANILA -- Screen veteran Vilma Santos has met with actor Carlo Aquino and director Adolfo Alix Jr. sparking speculations that the three would be working on a project soon.

On Instagram, all three posted a few photos from their meeting without divulging what they talked about.

“Meeting. Soon. Claiming it,” teased Aquino.

Alix, for his part, said: “Possibilities. Malay mo meron @jose_liwanag! Soon with Ms. @rosavilmasantosrecto.”

Aquino has been vocal about his admiration for Santos, who played his mother in the iconic film “Bata, Bata… Pa'no Ka Ginawa?”

In a previous post, Aquino told Santos: “Salamat sa pagtanggap sa akin bilang si Ojie. Kahit matagal na nagawa ang pelikula natin ganun pa din ang pagmamahal mo sakin. Salamat sa mahigpit na yakap pagkatapos ng bawat eksena. At higit sa lahat salamat sa ‘Akala mo lang wala.’”

It has been Aquino’s dream to work with Santos again.