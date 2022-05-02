AC Soriano as Doc Jill entertains attendees of the Robredo-Pangilinan rally in Baguio City on Monday. Instagram: @itsacslife/ Twitter: @rnelprnd

Donning Doc Jill’s signature bob and stylish patriotic weaves, social media star AC Soriano took the stage in Baguio City with the viral dance remix of the Jodi Sta. Maria character’s memorable lines from “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

The sea of pink — thousands of supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan — danced along as the beat dropped, turning Melvin Jones Grandstand into a rave, at least for a minute.

Clips of Soriano’s part in the pre-program of “Takder Kordi,” the campaign rally, made the rounds on social media. Aside from jumping to the remix, attendees could also be heard singing along — “Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part.”

That “exciting part,” for Soriano, has been taking part in various rallies of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem. The digital filmmaking graduate, known on social media as @ItsACsLife, has been regularly volunteering as host — and now, performer — of the campaign.

Whereas in past sorties he would dress up as “Otin G” — his parody of TV host Toni Gonzaga, a supporter of Robredo’s opponent Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. — Soriano finally came out as Doc Jill on Monday, given the event’s venue and the Baguio setting of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Soriano’s “Rusical” featuring Sta. Maria’s iconic roles became such a hit online, that even the acclaimed actress shared her own take on the viral dance tune last week.