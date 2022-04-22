Digital filmmaking graduate AC Soriano has become a viral sensation with his parodies of Jodi Sta. Maria’s character Doc Jill (left) and Toni Gonzaga (right). Twitter: @itsacslife

MANILA — A ubiquitous meme in the past week and likely in the coming days, too, “Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part” has not only been an LSS-inducing quote from Jodi Sta. Maria’s ongoing teleserye, but a line that rings true for the viral sensation responsible for its clever EDM remix, AC Soriano.

By now, most Filipinos who follow pop culture have come across Soriano’s face on their social media feed — whether as his parody character based on Toni Gonzaga, or his camp portrayal of Doc Jill Ilustre, Sta. Maria’s role in the primetime hit “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

“Your daughter is sleeping with my husband,” Soriano lip-syncs Jill in viral clips from his Instagram “Rusical.” “Nabuntis ni David ang anak ninyo at pumunta siya ng Amerika para ipa-abort ang bata.”

Then, the beat drops, at least in Soriano’s track.

First televised in early March, the original dinner scene where Jill exposes her husband’s affair was a viral hit, generating memes and parodies. That the confrontation continues to make waves online, nearly two months on, is testament not only to the effective writing and performances of the actors, but also to Soriano’s brilliant take on his showbiz idol’s latest character.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part remix pic.twitter.com/yMfKV9L70i — cee 🌸 (@klspxc) April 17, 2022

But whereas Soriano intends to keep wearing Doc Jill’s signature bob with bangs — “The Broken Marriage Vow” just opened its second season, after all — he admiited he sees the end of the line for another of his online personas.

“Ito na, it has to end,” Soriano said of his parody of Gonzaga, whose performances at presidential campaign sorties have been a rich source of material for the social media star.

Soriano’s impersonation of Gonzaga — dubbed “Otin G” by his followers, not by him, he clarified — became so popular that the character has appeared numerous times on placards at rallies of presidential candidate Leni Robredo, whom he openly supports.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, is a supporter of the Vice President’s opponent, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and is seen as the most high-profile celebrity backing the former senator’s candidacy.

does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes pic.twitter.com/E8RfmwfvbQ — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 22, 2022

does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes pic.twitter.com/IqY0VAxZ6R — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 19, 2022

“Pina-parody ko si Toni, hanggang sa… Alam mo ‘yung parang nagiging sirang plaka ka na? Paulit-ulit ka na, e. Parang, know when to go,” he told ABS-CBN News.

“I think ang naging spark nu’n is noong ginawa na ni Alex ‘yung parody ng ‘Roar’ ng ate niya,” Soriano explained, referring to Toni’s younger sister. “At saka nakakatawa kasi si FashionPulis (gossip website) — ‘di ba may headline, ‘Alex Gonzaga copies her sister’ — ‘yung mga comments, ‘Mas magaling pa si AC!’ Shucks, na-FashionPulis ako! Parang, ‘Ah, okay. I think this has to end already. Ito na.’”

The “finale” of his Otin G era, so to speak, came on the night of April 2 in the form of his first “rusical” — a term for a musical production popularized by “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” That half-hour live stream on Instagram saw a pivotal turn for the role.

“Sa mga unang series of live, hindi kumakanta si Otin G ng ‘Kay Leni Tayo.’ Tapos doon sa last, I think iyon ‘yung momentous. Bilang I’m still playing the character, babawiin ko lang ‘yung oras na binigay ko. May triumph pa rin, at saka siyempre, may stand,” he said.

Nowadays, when Soriano does embody Otin G, it’s the character’s “triumphant” version, for gatherings supportive of his preferred candidates. So far, Soriano has co-hosted two rallies for Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Soriano’s platform on social media has grown exponentially following his back-to-back “rusicals.” While that prospect may seem daunting to most, in light of divisive politics, Soriano does not intend to shy away from the topic — both as host and content creator.

Asked whether he has a bigger goal given the massive growth of his following, Soriano said, “I don’t really want to plan unless it’s another rusical.” (The next is a choice between Marian Rivera and Angel Locsin, he shared.)

“Nandoon pa rin naman lahat ng political tones. Kung puwede ko lang sabihin minu-minuto kung ano ‘yung stand ko politically, gagawin ko. Sa rallies, ‘pag inimbita ako, umu-oo ako. Speaking of social media presence, I don’t think much about it, kasi lalo ngayon na sila na ‘yung gumagawa ng content for me,” he said.

maling rally ata ang napuntahan ko pic.twitter.com/P07jhjlTTu — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 19, 2022

NAGAWA KO RIN SA HARAP NI MADAM https://t.co/YU6U5MIY2v — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 22, 2022

Soriano was referring to the Facebook group dubbed “AC’s Multiverse of Madness,” which now has some 80,000 members creating or leaving “Haha” reactions to memes featuring him.

Referring to his “unauthorized” musical featuring Sta. Maria, Soriano recalled: “One hour after matapos ‘yung live ko, may edit na sila na nasa ‘Euphoria’ na si Amor Powers. Ang bilis nila!”

The “Multiverse” posts often include unflattering comparisons and, perhaps to some, offensive words directed at Soriano. “Dogshow” is how his followers call it — joking at the expense of another. There was a time when Soriano would easily get upset over such jokes, but now he’s come to realize that “dogshow” comes with the territory. He even welcomes being called the “Ultimate Multidogshow Superstar” (inspired by Gonzaga’s showbiz moniker “Ultimate Multimedia Star”).

“Dati pikunin ako. Ngayon, na-learn ko na na hindi pala dapat ako mapikon. Iyon ang love language nila. Wala na. Noong tinag na ako na ‘Ultimate Multidogshow Superstar,’ tapos bigla akong mapipikon ‘pag ako ‘yung dinogshow? Parang, hindi. Para hindi magkaroon ng disconnect, o sige, go,” he explained.

sobrang current nila mang-dogshow ang galing pic.twitter.com/bhuRb9rWSC — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 9, 2022

ang tiyaga talaga nila magsi-edit amp pic.twitter.com/SlA8lVN069 — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 19, 2022

With his brand of “dogshow” making a mark on internet culture, new doors have opened for Soriano. There’s not much yet he can divulge, but he did tease that collaborations with brands are in the offing.

As for the possibility of going mainstream — his acting, after all, has earned serious praise on social media — Soriano said he is more inclined to be involved in production, behind the cameras.

Asked what would convince him to act for TV or film, Soriano jested, “Kailangan nandoon si Ms. Jodi!”

Turning serious, he mentioned the likes of Sassa Gurl and the late Lloyd Cadena as content creators whose career paths he would like to emulate.

“Seeing people’s triumph like sina Lloyd Cadena, sina Sassa, na hindi nag-crossover sa TV or sa pelikula, na-maintain pa rin nila ‘yung pangalan nila sa pop culture… Siguro ganoong path sana,” he said.

ANG HUSAY NG MGA BAKLA BWAHAHWHDJEJRJEJENR#TheBrokenMarriageVow Full Trailer pic.twitter.com/cmurDIY14S — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 7, 2022

limited edition doc jill photocards pic.twitter.com/CEMzzYMuyi — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 7, 2022

night of a thousand jodi sta. marias eleganza extravaganza ft. your daughter is sleeping with my husband pic.twitter.com/sTWbg9O3Yb — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 18, 2022

While acting on TV seems unlikely for Soriano for now, he did talk about a certain exciting part that he is considering and might even prepare for.

“Hala! Iniisip ko nga, e!” he said, when asked if he intends to apply for a drag reality competition. In the Philippines, two are upcoming: the Philippine edition of “Drag Race” and the Manila Luzon-hosted “Drag Den Philippines.”

“Amazed ako sa art of drag. Siguro gusto ko munang matuto. Diyos ko, sobrang nirirespeto ko ‘yung mga drag queens — sa pagta-tuck pa lang ng kanilang nota! Gusto ko matuto,” he said.

“Feeling ko naman, may laban ako. Char!”