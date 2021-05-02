Ex 'PBB' housemates Gee-Ann Abrahan, Mickey Perz welcome second child

MANILA – Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates and now real-life couple Gee-Ann Abrahan and Mickey Perz welcomed their second child together.

The two announced the good news on social media on Saturday.

“Happy LABOR Day,” the couple similarly wrote in the caption of their respective Instagram posts, noting how Abrahan gave birth coincidentally on Labor Day.

The two revealed that they named their second baby River Indigo.

Several showbiz personalities including Regine Angeles, Bea Saw, Edward Barber and Hashtag members Ryle, Luke Conde and Rayt Carreon quickly sent their congratulatory messages for the happy couple.

Abrahan and Perz got married in January 2016. Two years after tying the knot, they welcomed their first child.

In a previous interview with Push, Perz shared that he wants to have at least three kids with Abrahan.

