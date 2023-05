MANILA – Carl John Barrameda, the first "Goin Bulilit" alumnus to get married, introduced his first child in a social media post.

On Instagram, Barrameda uploaded photos of his first born with wife, Nikolai Cimatu.

Ex-'Goin' Bulilit' star Carl John is now a dad. Screen grab: Instagram/@carlbarrameda

"Thank you to our doctors for Nik’s safe delivery. Welcome to the world, Ezekiel!" Barrameda caption his post.

Barrameda and Cimatu tied the knot in Quezon City in March 2020.

They got engaged in February 2019 in Hong Kong after six years of dating.

