MANILA – Carl John Barrameda, the first "Goin Bulilit" alumnus to get married, is about to be a father.

On Instagram, the former child actor shared that he and his wife, Nikolai Cimatu, are expecting their first child.

"Thank you, Lord!" he said in the caption.

Photo from Barrameda's Instagram page

Among the "Goin' Bulilit" stars who congratulated Barrameda were Alexa Ilacad, Jairus Aquino, Eliza Pineda and John Manalo.

"Oh my God, congrats," Ilacad said.

"Congrats, bro!" Aquino said.

Barrameda and Cimatu tied the knot in Quezon City in March 2020.

They got engaged in February 2019 in Hong Kong after six years of dating.

Related video: