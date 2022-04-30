WATCH: iWant drops ‘Run To Me’ teaser of Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada

Watch more News on iWantTFC

ABS-CBN’s iWant has released a teaser of the much-awaited first series of breakout loveteam KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, billed as “Run To Me.”

KDLex fans got a treat Friday in a glimpse of what to expect in the series, through the one-minute teaser that has garnered over 56,000 views since its upload.

In the trailer, Ilacad and Estrada’s are in extreme opposite as the actress' character has a good career online but is struggling in her family.

Estrada's character, on the other hand, has yet to make a break in the digital scene but has received unconditional love from his family.

The two will cross paths as Estrada tries to rescue Ilacad from kidnappers. It is, however, a staged kidnap, planned by Ilacad’s character herself.

To be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Run To Me” will also star screen veterans Nikki Valdez and Malou Crisologo.

Ilacad’s fellow “Goin’ Bulilit” graduate CJ Navato is among the cast members, along with Karl Gabriel, Ivan Carapiet, Margaux Montana, Henz Villaraiz, Matty Juniosa, Sean Tristan, and Haira Palaguitto.

Co-produced by the streaming platform Kumu, the limited series is expected to be released later this year.

Ilacad and Estrada’s loveteam was first noticed during their stint on the “Pinoy Big Brother” Kumunity Season 10 celebrity edition.

